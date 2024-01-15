Call for 'reversal of NHS cuts' after increasing hospital waiting lists for Horsham
A total of 49,333 people were on a waiting list for treatment at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust in November 2023 – an increase of 1,315 over the same time in 2022.
NHS data also reveals that more severe delays of over a year are increasing at an even faster rate – up from 907 to 2,130.
Now Horsham Liberal Democrats are calling for what they describe as “a reversal of Conservative NHS real-term spending cuts that are leaving local health services overstretched.”
Spokesman John Milne said: “One year on from when Rishi Sunak promised that waiting lists would fall, things are moving in the exact opposite direction.”
The Government’s Autumn Statement revealed that the NHS budget has been cut by £3.5 billion – 2.1per cent – in real terms this year, and is set to fall by another £1.3 billion next year.