Call for 'reversal of NHS cuts' after increasing hospital waiting lists for Horsham

Increasing numbers of people in Horsham are waiting for NHS hospital treatment, according to new figures.

A total of 49,333 people were on a waiting list for treatment at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust in November 2023 – an increase of 1,315 over the same time in 2022.

NHS data also reveals that more severe delays of over a year are increasing at an even faster rate – up from 907 to 2,130.

Now Horsham Liberal Democrats are calling for what they describe as “a reversal of Conservative NHS real-term spending cuts that are leaving local health services overstretched.”

Horsham Lib Dem spokesman John Milne

Spokesman John Milne said: “One year on from when Rishi Sunak promised that waiting lists would fall, things are moving in the exact opposite direction.”