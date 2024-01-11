A row has erupted over a children’s playground in the heart of a Sussex village.

Nuthurst Parish Council renovated the playground at Mannings Heath village green with new swings and slides last year – but people living nearby have since complained about the look of the new equipment and say it is spoiling the view from their homes.

And now they are urging the council to remove a ‘roof’ above the play apparatus. Local resident Norman Bryant said: “It’s causing real upheaval.”

The £64,000 playground renovation was agreed by the parish council following concerns that old swings and slides were dangerous and a lottery grant was provided to help pay for the upgrade.

A parish survey was carried out with around 75 per cent of people being in favour of the playground being renovated.

The refurbishment was finally completed last January. “It’s been an on-going saga ever since,” said Norman. "The children love it but there are a few people who don’t like it. Now, it has come down to one thing – they want the roof removed.”

But, he said, if that happened there were concerns that ROSPA safety experts would not approve it and the parish council’s insurance company might not insure it. “Without insurance, it would have to be closed.” He said there were also concerns that the lottery money which helped to pay for the playground’s renovation might have to be repaid.

Some residents near a children's playground in Mannings Heath, near Horsham, want the roof removed from newly-installed play equipment because they say it is spoiling the view from their homes

Many parents and grandparents, he said, have said they do not want any changes to the playground equipment.