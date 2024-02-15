Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The English Regional Transport Association – which has been fighting for years to get the rail line reopened – is holding a public meeting on the issue in Horsham on April 27.

Transport association chief executive Richard Pill said: “We need all the support we can get, including advocating to agencies like Transport for the South East to show more interest, support and leadership, especially funding studies, round-tabling and helping to move the project onwards and upwards to court national recognition as a strategic rail link and helping put local transport on a more sustainable basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Association members also want to see the reopening of the Horsham to Shoreham line but both that, and the Guildford to Horsham stretch, have been closed for more than 50 years. However, much of the original track beds survive.

Rail buffs have been campaigning for years for the reopening of the Horsham to Guildford rail line which has been shut since the 1960s

The transport association – a voluntary membership-based group – has long maintained that reopening the line with cycle and footpaths would provide a ‘transport-leisure corridor which could cut congestion, reduce road traffic, save land, make modest development more sustainable and offer many new rail direct journeys currently laboriously lengthy, costly, inconvenient or non-existent.’

The association also says that the proposals would bring places like Cranleigh back onto the railway map and would ‘make access and visitorship a more atttractive proposition.’