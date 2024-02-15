Major new shop opens in Horsham town centre
Discount retailer Poundstretcher opened yesterday (Wednesday) in the former Argos building near Horsham bus station.
The deceptively large store offers a wide range of goods including household products, groceries, confectionery, kitchen appliances, furniture, gardening tools, electrical goods, health and beauty products, bedding and clothing.
A spokesperson said: “We offer over 5,000 products from brands you trust. As the UK’s leading discount retailer on the high street, we can help you enjoy the highest quality products at the best possible prices; at Poundstretcher there’s something for everyone.”
The new Horsham store is one of more than 300 Poundstretchers across the UK. The spokesperson said: “We provide amazing value so customers can kit out their homes and stock up on branded household essentials for less.”
They added: “Here at Poundstretcher, we provide you with great customer service and high-quality goods. With us, your budget can last much longer.”