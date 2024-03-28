Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The call comes from Horsham Lib Dems who point out that Environment Agency figures reveal that Southern Water discharged raw sewage for 317,285 hours last year.

Spokesperson John Milne said: “Far from getting better, this is 83 per cent worse than in 2022. It’s the equivalent of releasing sewage for more than 36 years on end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as tougher action the Lib Dem group are also demandding that Ofwat should be replaced with with a stronger regulator.

Lib Dem Horsham spokesman John Milne is demanding tougher action to stop sewage being pumped into rivers and waterways across the Horsham district

John Milne added: “It’s a complete scandal that filthy sewage continues to be pumped into Horsham district’s rivers and waterways.”

And he accused Tory leaders of letting Southern Water “get away with environmental vandalism."

He went on: “We need to replace Ofwat with a regulator that has real teeth to clamp down on these polluting firms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Penicud, Southern Water director for wastewater operations, said: “Slashing the number of storm releases is top priority for us – and our customers.

"Last November we announced our £1.5 billion storm overflow reduction plan which will combine innovative engineering with nature-based solutions.

“The past 18 months have been the rainiest since records began. The ground is utterly waterlogged in many areas, inundating our own sewers and customers’ drains and sewers.