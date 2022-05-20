Call goes out for Horsham Pride festival

Retail worker Carl Boylan said: “I just think it’s time Horsham had a Pride – Crawley had one last year and it was great.

"It brings everyone together in celebrating something that unfortunately was once illegal.”

Last year thousands of people attended the Pride event in Goffs Park, Crawley, and plans are underway for another to be held there in August.

Meanwhile, Carl, 28, is hoping that Horsham can follow suit.

"I’m not an event manager or anything like that. It’s just an idea but I would love it to be an idea that came true.”

Carl received much public support when he posted his idea on social media.

"There were some people that were not in favour of it. I think they are a bit narrow minded or don’t understand what Pride means.

Carl Boylan

"It’s a celebration of people who are different from the norm.

"It is also a great thing for everybody to come and celebrate everything that is different.

"I think it’s crucial considering the world we live in now. There are so many people who would benefit from it.”

Carl is hoping that Horsham District Council or other organisations can come together to make it happen.

"Horsham Park is big enough for it to be held there,” he said, pointing out that some people preferred smaller events rather than London or Brighton Pride festivals.