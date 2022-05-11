Calls for a new pub to open in north Horsham

Residents say that the area around Littlehaven and north of the town centre needs ‘a decent pub.’The calls follow the demolition of The Fountain in Rusper Road a few years ago which made way for new housing.Some people say that the north Horsham housing development - currently under construction - needs a drinking hole.Residents have been voicing their views on social media. A suggestion has been made for a Toby Carvery to be included on the new 2,750-home Mowbray Village estate where the new Bohunt Horsham School opened in January.But many are pointing out that there are still a number of pubs not too far away.There is the Frog and Nightgown in Wimland Lane, Faygate, The Star and the Norfolk Arms both in Crawley Road, and The Sussex Barn in North Heath Lane.