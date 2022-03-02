Calls for new secondary school, care homes and GP surgery extension in Southwater

It follows a wish-list of ‘missing infrastructure’ drawn up by Southwater Parish Council following talks with local organisations and community groups.

And now the parish council is consulting the public after revealing a tranche of amenities lacking in the village in a ‘Southwater Infrastructure Delivery Plan.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the major projects outlined is a new secondary school ‘somewhere west of Worthing Road.’

A range of improvements are being called for in Southwater

The council says that land has already been safeguarded for the school in Southwater’s Neighbourhood Plan adopted by Horsham District Council in May last year.

An extension to the village surgery in Station Road is also called for to cope with the village’s population expansion following a growth in new housing.

A new bridge over the A24 at Hop Oast is also being suggested for walkers and cyclists, along with new walking and cycle routes between Southwater and Horsham.

There are also calls for a new care home and assisted-living accommodation in the village centre, as well as more car parking spaces in Lintot Square.

A Pelican crossing is said to be needed in Worthing Road by the Texaco petrol station and a pavement along Blake’s Farm Road where pedestrians have to walk in the roadway dodging lorries going to and from a nearby business park.

New outdoor gym equipment is being called for in Southwater Country Park, along with crazy mini golf.

And it’s been said that a new skate park is needed to replace the one in Stakers Lane ‘or another location’, new community gardens and new allotments.

It has also been suggested that there should be an extension to the parish church in Church Lane to provide toilets, a kitchenette and cafe.

Southwater Parish Council is now inviting the public to voice their views.

A council spokesperson said: “We want to invite the community to look at the initial work done and let us know whether we have missed anything, and whether you agree with the priorities identified.

“This feedback will be used to update the work done to date and enable the preparation of the Southwater Infrastructure Delivery Plan.”

The consultation is running from now until March 31.