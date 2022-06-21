And now, the society is asking for more support, to make its 70th anniversary event in October extra special.

Press officer Sue Baker said: “We would love to see as many local bands, marching groups, pom-pom wavers, baton-twirlers, belly dancers, and floats representing local clubs and businesses as is possible.

"We want steam engines and dance groups and a whole array of local talent represented! It’s time for us all to come out of isolation and make a great big, fantastic, fun, exciting event for our town.

"If you or your neighbour or sister or aunt or whatever is in a group please speak to them and encourage them to think about entering something or getting involved on some level.

"This is our platinum jubilee! Maybe pick up on that theme and use it as inspiration for your group?”

The society is also looking for sponsors to keep it running.