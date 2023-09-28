Cancer support group chosen by Horsham Council chairman as charity of the year
The Olive Tree Cancer Support group has recently opened a new hub in Horsham within Lavinia House. The centre gives anyone affected by cancer from across the district access to a range of services.
It provides information, counselling, complementary therapies and support groups for patients, and their carers and families from diagnosis to navigating life post treatment.
Councillor Skipp, a retired Horsham GP, says the charity provides a vital service to improve lives for local people and is close to his heart.
He said: “The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group’s services make a huge positive impact for residents undergoing cancer treatment as well as helping them through life after diagnosis.
“As a growing charity they do an astounding amount of work aided by dedicated volunteers. Small charities are often overshadowed, but the reach of The Olive Tree’s work pivots on donations which enable them to continue to provide their free therapeutic services and to increase their reach to help more people in our community. I am delighted to be able to champion them and share the important work they do.”
The Olive Tree said: “Being a small independent self-funding charity, we greatly value David’s support and recognition of the essential work we do in the local community, providing counselling, complementary therapies, support groups and more, free of charge to anyone affected by cancer (18+).
“David’s support will boost our fundraising efforts and provide a much larger platform to enable us to reach, engage and care for more people in the Horsham district.”