BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Cancer support group chosen by Horsham Council chairman as charity of the year

A cancer support group has been selected by Horsham District Council chairman Dr David Skipp as his chosen charity for this civic year.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Olive Tree Cancer Support group has recently opened a new hub in Horsham within Lavinia House. The centre gives anyone affected by cancer from across the district access to a range of services.

It provides information, counselling, complementary therapies and support groups for patients, and their carers and families from diagnosis to navigating life post treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Skipp, a retired Horsham GP, says the charity provides a vital service to improve lives for local people and is close to his heart.

Most Popular
Councillor David Skipp with Charlotte Hawkins, Sheri Werner and Olive Tree Cancer Support group volunteer Carol Murdock.Councillor David Skipp with Charlotte Hawkins, Sheri Werner and Olive Tree Cancer Support group volunteer Carol Murdock.
Councillor David Skipp with Charlotte Hawkins, Sheri Werner and Olive Tree Cancer Support group volunteer Carol Murdock.

He said: “The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group’s services make a huge positive impact for residents undergoing cancer treatment as well as helping them through life after diagnosis.

“As a growing charity they do an astounding amount of work aided by dedicated volunteers. Small charities are often overshadowed, but the reach of The Olive Tree’s work pivots on donations which enable them to continue to provide their free therapeutic services and to increase their reach to help more people in our community. I am delighted to be able to champion them and share the important work they do.”

Have you read? Sussex village pub notches up eight years of success – This is how

The 7 best village pubs around Horsham, according to CAMRA’S Good Beer Guide 2024

The Olive Tree said: “Being a small independent self-funding charity, we greatly value David’s support and recognition of the essential work we do in the local community, providing counselling, complementary therapies, support groups and more, free of charge to anyone affected by cancer (18+).

“David’s support will boost our fundraising efforts and provide a much larger platform to enable us to reach, engage and care for more people in the Horsham district.”

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilCAMRA