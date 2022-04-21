Car parking charges set to rise in Horsham

The increases will come into effect from June 1.
A stay of between two to three hours at Swan Walk will go up from £3.60 to £4 and a stay of up to eight hours will go up from £12 to £13.20.
At Piries Place, charges for between two and three hours will go up from £4.20 to £4.80 and an eight-hour stay will rise from £14 to £16.10.
The minimum charge for parking at Piries will go up to £3.20 for two hours.
A stay of two to three hours at The Forum car park will go up from £2.70 to £3 with an eight-hour stay rising from £9 to £10.10.
Sunday charges at all town centre car parks will go up from £1.50 to £1.70.
