Car parking charges set to rise in Horsham

Charges at council-run car parks in Horsham are to go up by between 10 and 15 per cent.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:46 am

The increases will come into effect from June 1.

A stay of between two to three hours at Swan Walk will go up from £3.60 to £4 and a stay of up to eight hours will go up from £12 to £13.20.

At Piries Place, charges for between two and three hours will go up from £4.20 to £4.80 and an eight-hour stay will rise from £14 to £16.10.

Swan Walk car park, Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin

The minimum charge for parking at Piries will go up to £3.20 for two hours.

A stay of two to three hours at The Forum car park will go up from £2.70 to £3 with an eight-hour stay rising from £9 to £10.10.

Sunday charges at all town centre car parks will go up from £1.50 to £1.70.

