Caring Horsham residents say they will open their homes to Ukrainian refugees

Following the Government’s announcement of a Ukraine housing scheme, several residents in Horsham have said they would open their homes to Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict.

And they have been sharing their views on the West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page.

Nick Grant said he would welcome refugees ‘without a shadow of a doubt.’

“It is our duty and, not only to Ukrainian refugees, but also those fleeing war and terror and requiring sanctuary from other war torn parts of the globe,” he said.

“I think it’s very British to offer the warm hand of friendship to those in desperate need.

“Some people bang on that we are a ‘Christian country’ - if so - prove it.”

Emma Male said she had already applied to take part in the scheme. “I cannot help a family due to space but I’ve offered my home for a child in need if they need me.”

And Julie Whitworth said she too would be willing to open up her home. “My mum was an evacuee during the Second World War,” she said. “Where would we all be now without acts of human kindness?”

Julie Clark, who lives in a flat, said she would also offer a refugee shelter if she had the space.

And Kira Mackins added: “I support this 100 per cent” - along with several others.

Joanna Lovelock called on the Government to make empty properties available across the country.

“There’s literally three empty houses down my road,” she said. “How many all over the country?

“I’m sure if it’s an emergency - which it is - then the Government can gain access to them!!!”

But some are cautious about offering up their homes.

Rachel Hardy pointed out the costs involved. She said the Government offer of £350 a month for taking in a family would not stretch much further than paying council tax and the electricity bill.