Cars trapped in Chichester's Dunelm car park due to severe traffic

Motorists have yet again found themselves stuck in Portfield Retail Park as heavy traffic blocks the exit.

By Joe Stack
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 9:50am

A number of motorists complained on social media that after a visit to Dunelm yesterday (Monday, November 8) they were trapped in the car park for more than an hour.

Traffic is still slow and queuing on the A285 this morning.

In June this year pregnant women, vulnerable pensioners and key workers were left trapped in the same car park for more than four hours due to severe gridlock.

Traffic on the A285 by Portfield Retail Park

A number of residents have spoken out about ongoing traffic issues around the city.

One said: “[I] never bother going there anymore just not worth the hassle.”

Others suggested the issues have been exacerbated by continuing works at the Oving traffic lights and ongoing roadworks on Westhampnett Road

which saw two-way traffic signals installed on Monday (October 31).

