Cats Protection is inviting Sussex residents to get ‘feline festive’ at its National Cat Adoption Centre in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, this winter.

The charity will be running a Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Fair on Sunday, December 10, from 11am to 3pm.

Cats Protection said the event will feature sleigh rides to see Santa, as well as refreshments, stalls, games, a raffle and carol singing from ReChoired.

Visitors will also be able to meet some of the cats being cared for who need a new owner. Visit www.cats.org.uk/ncac

Four-year-old Boo is one of the cats being cared for by Cats Protection

Tania Marsh, the centre’s deputy manager, said: “Our Christmas Fair is one of the highlights of our year, and we’re really looking forward to getting into the festive mood with fellow cat lovers. All funds raised will go to help cats in our care, helping to give them a brighter 2024.”

Tickets to see Santa are £6.50 and available on the day. The priced includes a tractor-sleigh ride and a gift.

Cats Protection said four-year-old Boo is one of the cats being cared for who has been at the centre since June. The said she can be shy at first but she enjoys a fuss if she is given time.

Sammy, 14, is one of the cats being cared for by Cats Protection

Sammy, who was found living as a stray at age 14, also needs a home. This older cat still has plenty of energy and loves to play before curling up on someone’s lap.