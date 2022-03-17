Celebration of real ale is coming to Bognor Regis with a 12-day festival

The pub in Queensway will host the festival from Wednesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 10, inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the festival collection are vegan, as well as gluten-free beers.

A range of real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Hatter’s Inn in Bognor Regis during its 12-day real ale festival. SUS-220317-125938001

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.10 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

Pub manager Rae Morris said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”

Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app.

Have you seen: Bognor Regis police officer took his own life after struggling with misconduct investigation