Celebrations for Bexhill war veteran who is 104 years old

War hero Charles Ward was surrounded by family and friends when he celebrated his 104th birthday at the Royal British Legion Mais House care home in Bexhill last Friday.

Charles has lived at Mais House for five years, and to celebrate him reaching the remarkable age of 104, the home held a day of celebrations. He was treated to music from the London Irish Rifles Band, a visit by local standard bearers, and speeches from his family and care home staff. The last-surviving member of the London Irish Rifles to serve in the Second World War, Charles was visited by current members of the Regiment.

His daughter Diana said: “It’s wonderful to be celebrating dad’s 104th birthday – such an incredible age. The Royal British Legion have thrown him a wonderful party and he’s thoroughly enjoyed it. We haven’t been able to celebrate properly for the last two years due to Covid restrictions, so the family have especially enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate with him today.”

Claire Bradley, Business and Performance Manager at Mais House, said: “It was a pleasure to throw Charles the birthday party he deserved with live music, visits from his family, and a touching video montage compiled by his family, friends, and care home staff. The Royal British Legion provides lifelong support to the Armed Forces community, and it’s a real privilege to work with veterans like Charles.”

Attending the celebrations on Friday were Bexhill Mayor Paul Plim, the Hastings Town Crier and pupils from St Peter and St Paul school. A special cake was made for the occasion.

In 1939, at 20-years-old, Charles was called up to serve in World War Two, where he went onto serve in France, Germany, Italy, India, and North Africa, until he was demobbed in 1946.

While serving in Algeria in 1943, Charles’ battalion was attacked, resulting in over 250 casualties in a single day. Charles then led his section for the battle of Hill 286, he was lucky to survive but sustained injuries to his knee, causing him to be medically downgraded.

Charles was then posted the Special Operations Executive (SOE) where he met his future wife. Margaret Pratt was a 19-year-old First Aid Nursing Yeomanry who had also been posted to SOE as a wireless operator. Their friendship would blossom over the next two years, and after the war they married.

In 2017, Margaret sadly passed away and Charles took up his residence at Mais House, where he especially enjoys watching sport, listening to the radio, and gardening.

The Royal British Legion is the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity, providing support to veterans, current serving personnel, and their families. To find out more about the work of the RBL please visit rbl.org.uk.

