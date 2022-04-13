Celebrities to attend new Herstmonceux garden show

The Gardeners’ Gardening Show will be held at Herstmonceux Castle Estate between May 13–15, 2022.

A spokesperson from the event said it is perfect for anyone who is passionate about their garden and gardening in general.

The centrepiece of the new show will be a 400-seater marquee where well-known TV celebrities including Carol Klein, Mark Diacono from River Cottage, Ben Cross and Robert Smith will give talks on a range of topics including beekeeping.

Herstmonceux Castle (Photo by Justin Lycett) SUS-220902-151443001

Mrs Klein said, “I am delighted to be appearing at this brand-new show where the emphasis is on local nurseries and plants which play the major role.

“I am really looking forward to seeing you all there.”

Nurseries coming to the show will include several Chelsea Garden Show medal winners, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “The nurseries exhibiting will primarily be from Kent and Sussex and will be showcasing plants suitable for all garden types from shady to hot and dry, tropical and edible.

The Gardeners' Gardening Show SUS-220413-133307001

“Look out for plants specially selected for climate change and re-wilding.

“In addition, the specialist nursery experts will be on hand to offer advice and answer questions.”

Visitors will also be able to see the latest garden accessories when they visit the retailers exhibiting at the show.

The spokesperson said, “Herstmonceux Castle Estate is the perfect location for this exciting new garden show.

Herstmonceux Castle (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132019008

“Tickets will also include free entry into the castle’s gardens which are a delightful mix of themed and formal gardens, meadows, lakes and woodland trails, set around the picture-perfect 15th century moated castle.”

Tickets are now on sale and are £18 for adults and £9 for children.

There will be free parking and children under five will be admitted for free with a paying adult.

Gates open at 10am each day and close at 4pm.