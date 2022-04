A new cafe and bistro is set to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Brew and Bread is setting up in Terminus Road where Sugar Lump was.

The company has not yet said when it will open.

Brew and Bread in Terminus Road, Eastbourne SUS-220604-103938001

On the front door there is also a licensing application for the sale of alcohol both on and off the premises from 10am–11pm every day of the week.