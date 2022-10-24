Gareth Germer, 49, has a lot of experience working for charities, having most recently been the chief operating officer of Samaritans.

He also worked for the NSPCC, Scope, and Rethink, as well as local government in West Sussex and Bristol.

Gareth, who is a father-of-two, said: “It is is a real privilege to be working with our specialist staff and NHS colleagues, who together make a profound difference to the lives of the amazing children and young people who learn, live and grow here at Chailey Heritage.”

He added that his predecessor Helen Hewitt made a huge difference to the charity during her nine years as chief executive.

Gareth said it is an exciting time for him to join Chailey Heritage Foundation and aims to build on its first-class reputation.

He said: “Thanks to the generosity of volunteers, donors and supporters, Chailey Heritage is able to offer a whole range of extra services and support to young people, their families and carers including Patchwork Farm and therapeutic horse riding.”

To support the North Chailey based charity by joining its workforce, volunteering or signing up for a challenge visit www.chf.org.uk