The huge charity event will be at Cuckfield Park on Saturday, November 5, with the bonfire lit at 6.45pm and the fireworks to music starting at 7.30pm (gates 5.30pm).

Mr Lee recently won the Mayor title following a nine-month fundraising campaign. He was strongly supported by Cuckfield Bonfire Society, which he chaired for more than 20 years.

The winner is the person who raises the most money for local good causes in a competition run by the Independent State of Cuckfield. Mr Lee and his team raised more than £16,000 with several events, including two beer festivals and two race nights.

The new Mayor of Cuckfield Jem Lee makes a start on building this year's bonfire

The mayor said: “Its is a real honour to be invited to light the Cuckfield Bonfire this year, especially after more than 20 years of helping to organise what is a huge charity event in the village.

“I was delighted to be elected as the new Mayor of Cuckfield. Thanks to my team of supporters we were able to run a series of community events, which were very well supported and raised a record-breaking sum for local good causes. I am planning to support a number of different local charities in my year in office, which will be a another challenge as well as a lot of fun.”

Tickets for this year’s Cuckfield Bonfire are available in advance via www.trybooking.co.uk/BGTK. They cost £25 for a family, £8 for adults and £5 for children. Parking is on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

