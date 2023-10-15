Chance for couples to win a free wedding at this country manor in West Sussex

Sussex couples looking to tie the knot could win a free wedding at a country manor.

The Gilchrist Collection has announced its Win A Wedding campaign, which takes place across eight of its venues including Highley Manor in Balcombe, Haywards Heath.

The prize of a complementary wedding package at one the properties in The Gilchrist Collection includes canapés, champagne, a three-course meal, wine, and an evening buffet.

Founder Samantha Gilchrist said: “I’m absolutely delighted to offer this incredibly exciting prize. My passion for weddings runs deep, and having the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the love story of one

The Gilchrist Collection has announced its Win A Wedding campaign, which takes place across eight of its venues including Highley Manor in Balcombe. Photo: Google Street View

fortunate couple is a genuine privilege.”

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 and over who are legally eligible to enter into a marriage or civil partnership. To try to win a wedding at Highley Manor people need to fill in a form at www.highleymanor.co.uk/win-a-wedding or fill in a form for another venue.

The Gilchrist Collection said entries will close on Tuesday, January 2, at 9pm. Theysaid the winner will be picked at random and will be announced on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The other participating venues are: Crowcombe Court, Somerset; Plas Maenan, North Wales; Highfield Hall, North Wales; Dalston Hall, Cumbria; Rushpool Hall, North Yorkshire; Danby Castle Barn, North Yorkshire; and Hackness Grange, North Yorkshire.