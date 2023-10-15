BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Chance for couples to win a free wedding at this country manor in West Sussex

Sussex couples looking to tie the knot could win a free wedding at a country manor.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Gilchrist Collection has announced its Win A Wedding campaign, which takes place across eight of its venues including Highley Manor in Balcombe, Haywards Heath.

The prize of a complementary wedding package at one the properties in The Gilchrist Collection includes canapés, champagne, a three-course meal, wine, and an evening buffet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founder Samantha Gilchrist said: “I’m absolutely delighted to offer this incredibly exciting prize. My passion for weddings runs deep, and having the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the love story of one

Most Popular
The Gilchrist Collection has announced its Win A Wedding campaign, which takes place across eight of its venues including Highley Manor in Balcombe. Photo: Google Street ViewThe Gilchrist Collection has announced its Win A Wedding campaign, which takes place across eight of its venues including Highley Manor in Balcombe. Photo: Google Street View
The Gilchrist Collection has announced its Win A Wedding campaign, which takes place across eight of its venues including Highley Manor in Balcombe. Photo: Google Street View

fortunate couple is a genuine privilege.”

Read More
In photos: We’re Going on a Bear Hunt trail opens at this popular West Sussex at...

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 and over who are legally eligible to enter into a marriage or civil partnership. To try to win a wedding at Highley Manor people need to fill in a form at www.highleymanor.co.uk/win-a-wedding or fill in a form for another venue.

The Gilchrist Collection said entries will close on Tuesday, January 2, at 9pm. Theysaid the winner will be picked at random and will be announced on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The other participating venues are: Crowcombe Court, Somerset; Plas Maenan, North Wales; Highfield Hall, North Wales; Dalston Hall, Cumbria; Rushpool Hall, North Yorkshire; Danby Castle Barn, North Yorkshire; and Hackness Grange, North Yorkshire.

The prize is for 40 day guests and up to 100 evening guests on a Sunday through to Thursday. The prize is valid to use from April 1, 2024, to April 1, 2026.

Related topics:Haywards HeathNorth YorkshireNorth Wales