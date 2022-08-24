Chance for Horsham residents and business owners to shape future developments

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and businesses of the Denne, Forest and Trafalgar neighbourhood council areas of Horsham will be invited to vote in a referendum for the Horsham Business Neighbourhood Plan – called the Horsham Blueprint – on October 20.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “A core principle of neighbourhood planning is that a referendum is held at the end of the process to ensure communities, including businesses, have the final say on whether a neighbourhood development plan can come into force.

“This referendum is the last part of the Neighbourhood Plan process before the Plan can be formally made by Horsham District Council.

A chance for people in Horsham to help shape future developments

“As Horsham Town is the main administrative and business centre of the district under the neighbourhood planning rules, the town is designated a ‘business area’ where both residents and non-domestic rate payers get an opportunity to vote.

"As a result, there will be two referendums run on the October 20 – one for residents and one for local businesses operating within the Neighbourhood Plan area.

“The Horsham Blueprint itself does not allocate land for development but concentrates on enhancing green infrastructure, supporting local heritage and design and improving the quality of the town centre economy and public realm.

"If the Plan is adopted by the council, it will carry statutory weight and will be considered as part the district’s Development Plan to help determine planning applications in the Neighbourhood Plan area.”

Council cabinet member for planning and development Lynn Lambert said: “I welcome this referendum as it gives local residents and businesses the chance to shape future developments in their own area.

“I would encourage as many of you who are eligible, residents and businesses alike, to take this opportunity to vote.”

All local residents and local businesses will receive a polling card if they are eligible to vote which will also confirm where their polling station for the referendum will be sited.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.