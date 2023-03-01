Edit Account-Sign Out
Chance to connect at My Sisters' House in Bognor Regis ahead of International Women's Day

Staff at My Sisters’ House, in Bognor Regis are offering women from international communities a ‘chance to connect’ with the service in the lead up to International Women’s Day.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 11:01am

Rather than host a single large event on the day (March 8), the service is instead hosting a range of smaller events in the week prior, all in collaboration with partner services, clients and members of the local community. The focus this year, the service says, is on connecting with women from international communities who might not know about the support services on offer.

On Saturday, March 4, the centre is hosting an open morning with free tea, cake and coffee for all comers, as well as badgemaking for children. After that, on Wednesday March 8, Another coffee morning will take place at Felpham Sailing Club from 10am to 2pm. Menawhile CEO Lucy Budge will take part in a cross-county conference for International Women’s Day, and a networking morning will take place at The_Track.

My Sisters' House, in Bognor Regis
