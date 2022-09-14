Chance to quiz airport boss over Gatwick proposals

The campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – is organising a free online event to enable people to quiz Andy Sinclair, head of airspace strategy and engagement at the airport.

A CAGNE spokesperson said: “We are delighted that Gatwick Airport has finally agreed to attend a meeting for residents of Sussex, Surrey, and Kent.

“A key point that is continually raised with CAGNE is the impact of night flights. As such this will be a key question for Gatwick as well as low flying arrivals, loud departures, and the introduction of concentrated flight paths.

People are being given a chance to question a senior Gatwick official over proposals for the airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

“We encourage all residents to attend as Gatwick currently impacts residents in a 30-mile radius and with their plans for growth and a second runway it is imperative that residents use this opportunity to ask questions.”

The spokesperson added: “The reason the event is online is to allow as many people as possible to attend the event whilst not increasing personal carbon footprint by having to travel miles to a venue.

“Whether you are currently overflown or could be overflown by the government’s plans to modernise airspace (changing the routes Gatwick Airport flies), it is important that residents have this opportunity to ask questions of those making decisions about the airspace above your home.”