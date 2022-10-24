Anya and Andrew Watson have lived at seven-bed Grade II listed Hazelhurst Farm at Strood Green for the past 13 years.

They’ve since replaced the roof, installed land drainage and created a home for both family – and four-legged friends.

“In lockdown so many people wanted what they saw as the ‘good life’ and then could no longer look after their animals for whatever reason, so we collected them," said Anya.

"We also have rare-breed sheep and I had to feed the lambs every four hours from when they were just one day old. They’re real characters now, especially Lord Loxley, the head sheep who thinks he’s the boss.”

Animals now at home at Hazelhurst Farm include two black pigs, two tortoises, goats, sheep, cats, pugs, and a pair of lion-eared rabbits who dug an escape tunnel from their hutch. They roam the gardens by day and put themselves to bed back in the hutch at night. Even the koi carp and the sturgeon are rescues.

The family – including their rescue animals – are now planning to move to Somerset to a place with more land … for more animal rescues.

For anyone who also wants to sample ‘the good life’, Hazelhurst Farm is now on the market with a price guide of £2,400,000. Along with its seven bedrooms, it has four bathrooms and five reception rooms.

The house itself has evolved over the centuries. It has everything from an Aga and an inglenook fireplace to a superb orangery.

A working well can be seen through a circular viewing window set into the dining room floor.

And there is a two-bedroom cottage, complete with ensuite to the main bedroom, attached to a gym.

The Watsons have also created an air-conditioned home office and a neon games room currently set up for VR.

More recently they’ve installed a barbecue hut with a central firepit. The pool house features a cathedral roof of exposed beams, a jacuzzi, bar, and multi-folding doors which open all along one side.

The gardens have been planted to be bee and wildlife friendly, there are two ponds and a fenced children’s play area.

There’s also a kitchen garden connected to an irrigation system for minimal maintenance in summer.

Polo players competing at Cowdray Park have been known to rent the self-contained cottage for entire seasons.

The property – set in around 1.57 acres of grounds – is on sale through Billingshurst estate agents Henry Adams. Manager Christina Bearryman said: “Hazelhurst Farm is a wonderful country home, filled with immense character and history. It has a unique sense of old-school charm and contemporary vitality, with so much to offer its new owners.”

More information is available from [email protected]

