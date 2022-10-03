Change in Gatwick Airport flightpaths 'could devalue homes instantly'

That’s the claim of the campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE.

A spokesperson said: “Not been bothered by aircraft noise before? Gatwick Airport plans for growth could see planes flying over your home, devaluing it instantly and your family’s wellbeing.”

The group is now urging people to join an online event to put questions to Gatwick’s head of airspace strategy and engagement Andy Sinclair.

The spokesperson added: “Whether you are currently overflown or could be overflown by the government’s plans to modernise airspace (changing the routes Gatwick Airport flies), it is important that residents have this opportunity to ask questions of those making decisions about the airspace above your home.”

The free online event will take place on Thursday October 13 at 7.30pm.

To book to attend follow this link

