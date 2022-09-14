Change in Horsham bin collections and building closures following the Queen's death

Households that are due a collection on Monday will instead be collected on Saturday September 24.

A council spokesperson said: “Bins will need to be presented for collection by 5am on Saturday September 24 as we will be starting early. All other collection days will remain unchanged.”

There will also be a number of other changes. All leisure centres will be closed as well as the Capitol Theatre, Warnham Local Nature Reserve, Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, and Horsham Wellbeing Centre.

The council offices at Parkside will also be closed, along with Hop Oast Depot.

Council telephone lines will be closed but an emergency out of hours service will be available on 01403 215100.