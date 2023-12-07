BREAKING

Changes being made to bin collections in Horsham over Christmas

There will be changes to bin collections in the Horsham district over Christmas and New Year.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There will be no collections on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but Horsham District Council says its waste collection teams will be working on Saturday December 30.

The teams will also work additional Saturdays on January 6 and 13 to catch up. Collections will be back to their normal schedule from the week beginning January 15.Meanwhile, there will be no garden waste collections over the festive period from the week starting December 25. The service will resume on Tuesday January 9.Residents can view and download their own personalised collections calendar on the council’s website at: www.horsham.gov.uk/waste-recycling-and-bins

Have you read? New specialist outdoor shop to open in Horsham this week

There will be changes to bin collections in the Horsham district over Christmas and New YearThere will be changes to bin collections in the Horsham district over Christmas and New Year
There will be changes to bin collections in the Horsham district over Christmas and New Year
Most Popular

‘Sadness’ as Sussex village gift shop and tearoom announces closure

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “We will empty all dog bins and litter bins throughout the district during the Christmas week.“Thanks to our residents’ recycling efforts, the Horsham district has achieved a recycling rate of 53 per cent but we can do more to recycle and reduce waste.”

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilResidentsSussex