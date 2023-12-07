There will be changes to bin collections in the Horsham district over Christmas and New Year.

There will be no collections on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but Horsham District Council says its waste collection teams will be working on Saturday December 30.

The teams will also work additional Saturdays on January 6 and 13 to catch up. Collections will be back to their normal schedule from the week beginning January 15.Meanwhile, there will be no garden waste collections over the festive period from the week starting December 25. The service will resume on Tuesday January 9.Residents can view and download their own personalised collections calendar on the council’s website at: www.horsham.gov.uk/waste-recycling-and-bins

