A new specialist outdoor clothing and equipment shop is to open in Horsham this week.

The ‘GO Outdoors Express’ store on the corner of Blackhorse Way will open for business on Friday (December 8). The new shop replaces the former Blacks store.GO Outdoor bosses say the new Horsham shop is part of a long-term plan to open GO Express stores nationwide.

The local branch will stock a variety of top brands such as Rab, OEX and Berghaus, as well as trusted brands like Peter Storm, HiGear and Brasher.

Staff will be on hand to offer advice and to provide services such as boot and rucksack fitting. The store also offers reserve and collect, DPD and UPS collection services.

GO Outdoors chief executive Lee Bagnall said: “We are both delighted and proud to be able to expand GO Outdoors onto the high street in Horsham, and to serve customers within the convenience of their new local store.

“We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success.

“Store manager Andrew Gearing is looking forward to offering customers an unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, whilst supporting the local community and high street.”

GO Outdoors Express Horsham has secured 10 job roles and says it will have with further vacancies available soon.