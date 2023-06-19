As part of the programme to deliver Changing Places Toilets across the district, Arun District Council has been working with WWT Arundel Wetland Centre to install new facilities which will enable so many more people to experience and enjoy their centre.

A Changing Places Toilets is larger than standard accessible toilets with extra features and more space. They are generally designed for assisted use, for example with a carer. The facilities have been built in place of the old on-site theatre. This project has been on the wish list for the centre since 2011.

Previous Arundel Wetland Centre Manager Tim McGregor applied for funding for the Changing Places Toilet from Arun District Council via the UK Department for Levelling Up Funding, Housing and Communities and Muscular Dystrophy UK. WWT matched the CPT grant received, with donations from Bassil Shippam and Alsford Trust, Chapman Charitable Trust and National Lottery Awards for All which enabled the centre to facilitate construction work to house the facility.

The Changing Places Toilet has opened at the WWT Wildfowl and Wetlands Centre in Arundel

Sue Payne, facilities manager at Arundel Wetland Centre, oversaw the project and said: “The CPT has a height adjustable changing bench, an X/Y Ceiling track hoist with spreader bar, a height adjustable sink, a peninsular toilet, a colostomy shelf, grabs rails and a retractable privacy screen.

"We chose Astor Bannerman to build our CPT and they have delivered a quality installation. This facility will make such a difference to us.

"We will be able to offer our services wider and will enjoy welcoming so many people who wouldn’t have been able to visit us before.”

Cllr Shaun Gunner, leader of the council said: “This is a great addition to the centre, and I am so delighted that many more schools and organisations will be able to visit the WWT and so many people will be able to enjoy this nature haven. We are pleased to say that this this is the first of several more Changing Places Toilets that will be delivered across the district, making the area more accessible for more people.”