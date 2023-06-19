Littlehampton Armed Forces Day – full details of this weekend's big event

Paying tribute to the country’s Armed Forces, past and present, this free action- packed event attracts visitors of all ages from near and far from 10:30am to 5pm.

This year’s attractions include performances from the Moto Stunts International Display Group, Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and the Silhouette Show as well as an Armoured Vehicles display and the Army Cadets KITCAR display.

Military enthusiasts can enjoy an array of military vehicles, vintage fire engines as well as a variety of exhibits and activities in the Littlehampton Museum tent. The Cadets Massed Band and the RAFA 381 Bognor Regis Choir will both perform on the Stage by the Sea.

Last year's Armed Forces Day

Taking to the arena will be the incredible Band and Bugles of the Rifles. Taking place over the sea with the sky as its stage, the event will be topped off with two unmissable aerial displays; the Pitts Special Aerial Display at 11.45am and a BBMF Spitfire display at 2.30pm.

A charity fair featuring services’ charities and local uniformed organisations will provide the opportunity for some retail therapy whilst gifts can also be picked up from the vintage market. A collection will be held during the day to raise money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

There will be food and drink available to purchase from KB’s Burgers and Bites, Dal Fuoco Pizza, Juna Coffee Shop, Summit Tasty and the NAAFI Tent; as well as the seafront concessions serving family favourites such as fish and chips and ice creams.

The town council’s chair of community resources, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “Armed Forces Day honours those who currently serve or have previously served whilst also giving locals and tourists an exciting day out.

"The event which is supported by Harbour Park gets bigger and better every year, offering more things to do and see in the ideal location of our fantastic seafront. Don’t miss out on what has become one of the highlights of Littlehampton’s events calendar.”

The full programme including timings is available to download on the council’s website. Veterans are welcome to join the parade and service.