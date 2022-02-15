Characters from children’s TV favourite PAW Control will be in Hastings this week at free event

The popular pups will be at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Thursday February 17 appearing at intervals in the main mall between 10am and 3pm.

Centre Manager Andrew Harvey said: “Children have missed out on so much the past couple of years, so we wanted to offer the opportunity for little ones to experience the magic of meeting some of their favourite PAW Patrol characters in person.”

“Booking is not required for this free event, but we do ask you are mindful of others when queueing.” He added.

PAW Patrol at Priory Meadow during February half-term SUS-220215-094851001

Chase will be appearing at 10am. 11am. 12 noon. 1pm and 2pm, while Marshall will be appearing at 10:30am. 11.30am. 12.30pm. 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

PizzaExpress Priory Meadow, whose children’s 3 course menu is just £7.25, are offering a twenty percent discount on the final bill, for families who visit the restaurant on the event day with a child in fancy dress.

For more details visit priorymeadow.com/events.