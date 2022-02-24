Crawley and Horley charities receive vital funds as rising cost-of-living hits

Members have raised £84m for over 25,000 causes since 2016, simply by choosing Co-op branded products and services.

Co-op members are encouraged to pick a local cause to support each year in their community that are supporting access to food, mental wellbeing support or opportunities for young people, which helps to build stronger and more resilient communities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heads on charity

Fifteen local causes have been welcomed in Crawley and Horley, including Neurokinex Kids, Polish Saturday School and Super Siblings, who are set to receive a grant to help them deliver local projects in their community.

Highlighting the importance of Co-op’s Local Community Fund, research from the Charity Commission Covid-19 survey shows that two thirds (62%) of charities anticipate a threat to their financial position in the next twelve months.

With a third (34%) expecting to generate less revenue from fundraising and donations this year.

Crawley Open House

Director of Community and Membership Rebecca Birkbeck said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities.

“With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

“At the Co-op we work hard to bring people together to ‘co-operate for a fairer world’. Our members focus their support on mental wellbeing, access to food and providing opportunities for young people, because we know all of these make a huge contribution to fairer, more resilient and happier communities.

“We are delighted to welcome a new round of causes to our Local Community Fund, providing much needed support for people in their local communities and making the world a fairer place.”

In November, it was announced that 15 local causes in Crawley and Horley had received £54,803 from the Local Community Fund taking the total since 2016 to £283,928.

Rebecca continued: “The more members that select a local cause, the more funding they receive. Simply by shopping at Co-op and selecting a cause, you can make a real difference in your local community.”