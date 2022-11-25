Charity auctioneer who started fundraising in Mid Sussex hits £1million milestone with Eastbourne event

A charity auctioneer who started his fundraising life in Mid Sussex more than 50 years ago has made more than £1million for good causes.

David Selves hit the incredible milestone after raising £14,398 for the Children’s Respite Trust in Eastbourne this month.

He made his fundraising debut for Lindfield Cricket Club in 1969, making just under £30.

Since then, he has raised money for the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research, the Variety Club, the Pakistani Humanitarian Appeal, many children’s charities, village schools and homeless charities.

David Selves has raised more than £1million for good causes. Photo courtesy of the Selves Group

David, who now lives in Weymouth and is also an event chairman and thriller writer, said: “It has been a great privilege to have helped many charities, communities and others causes and while perhaps because I engender some excitement, it is flattering to receive the thanks along the way. But, I firmly believe that the people who deserved the real credit are not me, not those who sell the tickets, not those who get the prizes, but those who ensure that there are people in the room willing and able to support the cause in question.”

David said he is now setting his sights on a second million for charity.

CEO Children’s Respite Trust Gavin Fisher said: “This was the 10th year of holding the Children’s Respite Trust Ball and I don’t believe we have ever had an auction go so well – £14,398 is a phenomenal total and it will make a huge difference to our ability to provide care for disabled children and support for their families. David worked the whole room and was so engaging.”

Over the past five decades David has done charity events in village halls, the rooftop of restaurant in Kensington, open air venues, the Oval cricket ground days before the 2006 Test match against Pakistan, livery halls, schools, private houses and gardens, and golf clubs.

He said: “I have been asked about the most memorable events and, frankly, it’s hard to pick which were the most memorable. Some in truth I have forgotten, but I will never forget dancing with the flamingos at the rooftop restaurant in Kensington where I rode on to the stage on an expensive bike. Microphone in hand, with no lapel mic, but I didn’t fall off.”