Charity calls for volunteers to help get former Fort Fun site ready for big event

A charity that has taken over a closed amusement park has called for volunteers to help clear up the site ahead of a big event.

In the plea, Defiant Sports, called for volunteers to help clean up the site so that it is ready for the Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport.

Following this, the charity has now called for volunteers to help clear up the rest of the site.

In a statement, the charity said: “Are you free to help us get the old Fort Fun site ready for the Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport 2023 on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th of August? It'll be from 10am to 2pm both days.

“The tasks that need to get done are: Cut off bolts, refit door hinges to building, weeding, lift heavy fibreglass slides across site and assess whether our gate could be split in two or made more user friendly.

“If any waste organisations are free, we would love someone to come down and give us a quote for the removal of our waste.

“Please bring tools for any task you want to help out with.”

The charity hopes to get the site ready for the Festival of Accessible Sport which is a local Eastbourne event aimed at making sport inclusive for everyone.

1 . 365675025_780737437389793_6554827364409672194_n.jpg In the plea, Defiant Sports, called for volunteers to help clean up the site so that it is ready for the Eastbourne Festival of Accessible Sport. Picture: Defiant Sports Photo: Defiant Sports

