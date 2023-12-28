Charity Christmas tree collections in Mid Sussex: dates revealed for December and January
The first is being organised by Just Helping in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice.
Registration closes on Monday, January 1, and collections of real Christmas trees take place on Friday and Saturday, January 5-6, 2024. Find out more at stpjhospice.org/event/christmas-tree-recycling.
A spokesperson for the collection said: “The trees will then be locally chipped to be re-used. If you would like your tree collected please visit just-helping.org.uk/register-tree to book and donate.”
They added: “After costs, St Peter & St James Hospice receive 90 per cent and up to ten per cent will be distributed by Just Helping to other local charities.”
The second collection is in aid of Teddy and the Big C. Teddy Lichten is a young boy from Hassocks who was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July 2022.
This charity collection takes place on Friday, December 29, and Friday to Sunday, January 5-7. The minimum donation per tree is £5. All profits will go towards Teddy’s cancer treatment. Find out more at www.facebook.com/TeddyBigC.
Teddy’s parents, Kat and Alastair, said on their Facebook page: “Thank you Ben Holman for this generous offer in aid of Teddy. Just message Ben on 07720212753 to arrange a collection and all profits will be donated towards Teddy's treatment.”