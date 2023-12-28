People can help raise money for charity with two fundraising Christmas tree collections in Mid Sussex over the next week.

The first is being organised by Just Helping in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice.

Registration closes on Monday, January 1, and collections of real Christmas trees take place on Friday and Saturday, January 5-6, 2024. Find out more at stpjhospice.org/event/christmas-tree-recycling.

A spokesperson for the collection said: “The trees will then be locally chipped to be re-used. If you would like your tree collected please visit just-helping.org.uk/register-tree to book and donate.”

Three-year-old Teddy from Hassocks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year

They added: “After costs, St Peter & St James Hospice receive 90 per cent and up to ten per cent will be distributed by Just Helping to other local charities.”

The second collection is in aid of Teddy and the Big C. Teddy Lichten is a young boy from Hassocks who was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July 2022.

This charity collection takes place on Friday, December 29, and Friday to Sunday, January 5-7. The minimum donation per tree is £5. All profits will go towards Teddy’s cancer treatment. Find out more at www.facebook.com/TeddyBigC.

