Charity gets £5,000 to give Haywards Heath children specialist swimming lessons

Over 40 weeks, children can receive specialist swimming lessons and water play opportunities, which have been designed to help with a variety of conditions like cerebral palsy.

Rowan Cranston, a young service user at the charity, is one of the children who enjoys taking part in swimming lessons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mother Meredith said: “When Rowan gets in the water for his swimming lesson his face lights up and he does not stop smiling and laughing throughout the whole class.”

Rowan Cranston and Meredith enjoying swimming sessions thanks to the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity. Picture: Morrisons.

She said Rowan’s swimming skills have gone from strength to strength and said he has now been awarded his Level 1 swimming badge.

“Even though he is unable to verbalise it to us, we know his swimming class is the highlight of his week,” said Meredith.

Morrisons supermarket set up The Morrisons Foundation in 2015, which awards grants for charity projects that improve people’s lives.

Since then it has donated more than £35 million to hundreds of charities in England, Scotland and Wales.

Erin Fuller, Morrisons Foundation specialist, said: “I’m delighted that Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity are able to provide such amazing support to disabled children from all across the region.”

“Seeing the difference their vital work does for the children and their families really does make me very proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to make this donation,” she said.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity aims to provide early intervention and support to children with cerebral palsy and other motor impairments in a warm and understanding setting.

The charity, which was established in 2001 by the late singer and Sussex resident Dame Vera Lynn, works with families to give children the best possible start in life.