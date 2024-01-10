Charity motorcycle ride from Hailsham aims to raise funds for girl’s dream trip to Australia
Mark Hopgood, of Rolling Rides charity escorts, is organising the ride from Freedom Leisure car park in Hailsham to Route 1066 Cafe in Robertsbridge.
The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 24 (meeting at 12pm), to raise funds for a trip to Australia for 15-year-old Megan, who has Pitt-Hopkins syndrome (PTHS).
Pitt Hopkins UK said this very rare medical condition is caused by ‘mutations in or deletions of the tcf4 gene’, adding that there are only 300 cases diagnosed in the UK at the moment. Visit pitthopkins.org.uk to find out more about the condition.
Megan’s mother Lucy said: “I think it’s amazing what Mark’s doing.”
Megan is non verbal and has seizures and severe food intolerances. Lucy explained that the money raised from the motorcycle ride will go towards various things needed for the trip, like renting adaptive equipment and purchasing items that Megan needs so she can enjoy as many experiences as she can while she is in Australia.
People can donate to the fundraiser at www.paypal.com/pools/c/90V0y4WdXD.
Lucy said Megan has wanted to travel to Australia since the beginning of Covid in 2020 and they have been fundraising for a few years now.
She said: “It’s not a simple task but you have got to have the attitude and the mentality. Whatever struggles you have got you can overcome and you can find a way to make things possible. Just because of this condition we’re not going to be limited.”
She said: “Everything raised is just helping her fulfil that ultimate dream. A big thanks to Mark and all the bike riders that come out in support and make a difference.”
Mark, who lives in Eastbourne, said: “I’m looking forward to the bike community coming together once again for someone needing our help and also to stop the biker stigma because we do a lot for charities.”
He encouraged bikers to get out their Australian flags, memorabilia and smoke flares for the event.