Littlehampton Wave and Bognor’s Arun Leisure Centre are among 62 Freedom Leisure swimming pools hosting the swimathon this weekend, in aid of Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK.

Swimmers are taking part from today, Friday, May 6, to Sunday, May 8, with participants each covering distances from 400 to 5,000 metres.

The event encourages families, individuals and work colleagues to take part, all entering for a variety of reasons – from swimming in memory of loved ones to improving their fitness for a worthwhile cause.

Swim teacher Susan Harrison is taking part in the swimathon

Susan Harrison, a swimming teacher at Littlehampton Wave, has entered the fundraiser with her family, with them taking on the challenge of swimming distance of 5,000 metres – 200 lengths of the pool.

Susan’s teammates are husband Lee, Amelie, 11 and Theo, seven – and this is the first time they have taken part.

Susan said; “We decided to take part because it’s for charity and we all love swimming. They swim every day and it would be nice to swim as a family to make a difference for Cancer Research UK.”

Neil Roberts, Littlehampton Wave area manager, said: “We are delighted to be a part of the world’s biggest annual fundraising swim. Thank you to all the staff and swimmers involved.”

A charity swimathon is taking place at Littlehampton Wave and Arun Leisure Centre