Charity walker given complimentary Worthing hotel stay during epic UK coast challenge
Claire Allen, from Bristol, has taken a year off work for the epic 5,000 mile challenge – which began at John o' Groats in Scotland on August 8 – in aid of charities Only A Pavement Away and Shelter.
She arrived in Worthing on Tuesday, December 12 – where she was greeted by councillors Carl Walker and John Turley as well as local businessman Andy Sparsis.
Andy offered Claire a free overnight stay at his new eco-hotel, SLEEP, in Richmond Road.
"The eco hotel was beautiful – it was an amazing place and really clever,” Claire said.
"It was completely unmanned, with instructions about how to get in. It was really cosy and smartly done.
"It was a lovely luxury to stay there and it was so generous of Andy, who also donated to my JustGiving page. He's been superb.
“You might have the occasional bad day but an experience like this really takes you aback. I'm constantly amazed by how supportive and generous people are.
“I've never been homeless and I'm grateful for that every single day. I don't feel I deserve that level of amazing support. It's pretty awesome.”
Claire, who was visiting Worthing for the first time, said it had a ‘really great feel’.
“The weather wasn't brilliant but it didn't really matter,” she said.
"There were some nice-looking cafés and shops. I've got a list of places I want to go back to and Worthing is definitely one of them. I want to get to know it a bit better when I'm not on a deadline.
"I really loved the whole stretch along the south coast – Hastings, Worthing, Brighton, Bognor Regis.
“There was a a fun vibe and I had some sun which was good.”
After reaching New Forest in Hampshire, Claire caught a train from Southampton back home to Bristol to spend Christmas with her family.
In January, she will continue the walk – which she hopes to complete by August 2024.
Claire, who also enjoys long-distance running, said: “An adventure like this has been brewing for a while. I wanted to have a bit of a change of scene.
"I've lived in Bristol for quite a long time and done a lot of fundraising work in communications.
“I wanted to do something different – a bit of a challenge which I'd remember and push myself to do something I was perhaps a bit frightened of.”
Claire said she was inspired by fellow Bristol resident Elise Downing, who wrote a book about her run around the coast of Britain, as well as ex-paratrooper Chris Lewis – who completed a 19,000-mile, six-year walk around the UK coast.
Claire explained: “For me, spending a year away from home, camping somewhere different every night, is a choice. But there are thousands of people who have no option but to sleep on the streets or stay somewhere unsafe or insecure.
“As well as taking time out from work, meeting amazing new friends and seeing incredible places, I want to use this year long challenge to raise as much money as I can to help more people find a home.
"It sounded like an accessible adventure. I didn't have to fly anywhere and it’s not too far from home. I’m seeing more of the country we live in.”
Claire said every day of the challenge is different – and that’s what is keeping her motivated.
"You are never doing the same 100 metres or ten miles,” she said.
"You are never doing anything twice and that's really cool – I love that. It's brand new territory in a brand new place.
"The variety of the walk has been really awesome.
"There's momentum behind me from all the people supporting me. I've received really nice messages.
"The hardest thing I found is finding somewhere to sleep every night. In the summer, you can camp but I haven't been doing that since the clocks changed.
"I've been relying heavily on friends of friends to find somewhere safe and secure and warm. I'm so glad I don't have to do this for the rest of my life.”
Claire’s highlight so far has been the walk through Scotland.
She said: “It’s so beautiful. It’s jaw dropping and so different from England. It was also really challenging because it was right at the beginning of my walk when I was trying to find a rhythm.
"With majestic beauty, comes some challenges.
“Family members and friends have been up to walk with me. I don't mind walking on my own but when you have got a friend with you, the miles pass so quickly.”
Claire has raised nearly £5,000 of her £25k target. Click here if you would to make a donation.