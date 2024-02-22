Charleston announces new exhibition, community workshops and access initiatives for Lewes space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The season runs from March 27 to September 8.

The new cultural centre is on Southover Road in Lewes and is a partnership between Charleston and Lewes District Council that opened for the first time in September 2023.

Its inaugural exhibitions were extended due to high demand and its next exhibition will be Dorothy Hepworth and Patricia Preece: An Untold Story.

The next exhibition at Charleston in Lewes will be Dorothy Hepworth and Patricia Preece: An Untold Story. Pictures: Dorothy Hepworth, Girl in Blue, undated, oil on canvas, Dorothy Hepworth Estate, courtesy of Private Collection.

Nathaniel Hepburn, director at Charleston, said: “We are excited to be telling the compelling, and rather romantic, story of the partnership between artists Dorothy Hepworth and Patricia Preece. It’s an unusual and previously untold tale of creative collaboration, and queer love, which we think will capture the imagination of our audiences for its resonance with the Bloomsbury group – to whom these artists were known. Our second exhibition continues the theme of artistic collaboration and will feature some familiar artist duos.”

Charleston in Lewes has welcomed more than 30,000 visitors and said early research indicates that three quarters of them have gone on to visit shops and other town attractions. The cultural centre is also introducing several initiatives, such as further deaf-led BSL tours and Quiet Mornings so visitors with additional needs can visit exhibitions at less busy times. There will also be monthly Pay What You Can days, which take place on the last Sunday of the month.

Charleston said it will continue its partnership with Tenants of Lewes District and deliver free artist-led workshops for families during the holidays. There will be learning opportunities for local children from state-maintained schools and colleges and there will be an exhibition of work by pupils from the local Priory School with artist educator Tanvi Kant.

Nathaniel Hepburn said: “We are excited to build on the educational work we’ve started at Charleston in Lewes, and to further establish our partnerships in the community.”

