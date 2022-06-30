Peppa Pig at the second James & James Family Fun Run

Spiderman and Monster Jam trucks also showed up, along with fairies and a bottle of ketchup, as families got creative with the fancy dress theme.

Children and adults ran and walked around the athletics track at Worthing Leisure Centre on Sunday for the second James & James Family Fun Run, and there was a surprise appearance from Henry Ainsley, The Bearded Runner, who is running 2022 miles in 2022 across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Brock, director at James & James Estate Agents, said: “As a local business, we’re passionate about supporting the community around us and doing what we can to make a difference.

"We were really pleased to see so many people join in with the fun run and the smiles on the children’s faces - and delighted that we could raise vital funds for an amazing charity like Chestnut Tree House."

The fun run was launched in October, as parents had been unable to watch their children's sports days during the Covid-19 pandemic. James said the response was so positive, they decided to make it an annual event.

More than 70 people took part this year and £300 was raised. Hospice mascot Sidney the squirrel presented medals and t-shirts to everyone who took part.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, Chestnut Tree House community fundraiser, said: “In these tricky times, every donation we receive is so important and means we can keep giving children and families the care and help they need in the most difficult circumstances. We are very grateful to James & James Estate Agents for their time and commitment to organising this event and helping to support our work.”