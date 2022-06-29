Worthing United Youth FC has around 300 children taking part on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, with the aim of raising £10,000.

The Charity BedPush will see teams of youngsters aged five to 16 pushing their parents, club managers and local VIPs 1.5km from Worthing to Goring and back again.

Jason Nicholls, chairman at Worthing United Youth FC, said: "We will be completing the bed push over a 24-hour period. We aim to set off at 10am on Saturday, push the bed along the seafront until about 10pm, then start again at 6am on Sunday.

Chestnut Tree House community fundraiser Caroline Roberts-Quigley and mascot Sidney the squirrel at Worthing United Youth FC ahead of the CharityBedPush

"Everyone at Worthing United Youth FC is so excited to fundraise for Chestnut Tree House. We wanted to think of a fundraising event that we could all get involved in, including children, siblings, parents and grandparents, and the bed-push is perfect for that.

"Chestnut Tree House is such a worthy charity. We’re aiming to raise £10,000 to pay for the entire running costs of the hospice service for one day. So please, come and pay us a visit to show your support when we are doing the bed push. We will be stationed at Worthing Pier and would love to see you there.”

The club has more than 400 members and more than 30 teams. For the bed push, each team will take it in turns to push the bed along the seafront for an hour. Each team has chosen who they will push in the bed for their session.

For more information, visit www.worthingunitedyouthfc.co.uk/charity-bedpush and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worthingutdyouthfc-charitybedpush