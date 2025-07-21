Chichester amongst UK’s most laid-back worker areas, data shows
The figures, compiled by QR Code Generator using Office for National Statistics data from 2024, show that workers in Chichester spend an average of 30.5 hours at work each week. This is 156 minutes less than the national average of 33.1 hours.
According to the breakdown, men in Chichester work 34.3 hours per week—114 minutes less than the UK male average of 36.2 hours. Women in the city work an average of 27 hours per week, which is 180 minutes less than the national female average of 30 hours.
The ranking was based on the average number of hours worked by all workers in each UK area, with the estimated number of workers used as a tiebreaker.
The Orkney Islands ranked first, with the lowest average at 27.3 hours. Other areas in the top five included West Devon (29.7 hours), Moray (30.1 hours), and Lewes (30.3 hours).
Three Scottish regions and two Welsh areas made the top ten, alongside several locations in England.
Chichester was the only area in West Sussex included in the ranking.
