Chichester has been named the fifth most laid-back place to work in the UK, based on new data analysing average weekly working hours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures, compiled by QR Code Generator using Office for National Statistics data from 2024, show that workers in Chichester spend an average of 30.5 hours at work each week. This is 156 minutes less than the national average of 33.1 hours.

According to the breakdown, men in Chichester work 34.3 hours per week—114 minutes less than the UK male average of 36.2 hours. Women in the city work an average of 27 hours per week, which is 180 minutes less than the national female average of 30 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ranking was based on the average number of hours worked by all workers in each UK area, with the estimated number of workers used as a tiebreaker.

Chichester amongst UK’s most laid-back worker areas, data shows.

The Orkney Islands ranked first, with the lowest average at 27.3 hours. Other areas in the top five included West Devon (29.7 hours), Moray (30.1 hours), and Lewes (30.3 hours).

Three Scottish regions and two Welsh areas made the top ten, alongside several locations in England.

Chichester was the only area in West Sussex included in the ranking.