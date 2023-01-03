A bus fare cap affecting thousands of routes across the country ‘doesn’t go far enough’ Chichester and Arun Green Party has said.

As of Sunday, January 1, a £600 million government deal will bring down the price of bus fares to £2 for 4,600 routes across the country.

The scheme will be in place until March 31.

Cllr Sarah Sharp at a bus stop in West Street, Chichester

The move has been welcomed by Chichester and Arun Green Party but members said the government should go further in its efforts and expressed disappointment that the measures are only in place between January and March this year.

Green Party Councillor, Sarah Sharp, who represents Chichester South on the county, district and city councils said: “This fares cap policy should be matched by massive public investment to provide a genuine bus revolution which would mean everybody had access to an expanded bus network. It’s no good having cheap fares for buses that don’t exist.

"In the countryside it wouldn't be possible to run a full timetabled service like in an urban area. Community transport, demand-responsive bus systems or dial-a-ride services would be a key way to make bus services work for more people in our rural areas and would be a very sensible way to deliver more services to more people in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.”

Green party members said buses are ‘vital to creating fairer, greener communities’

A spokesperson said: “Not everyone drives, and in rural areas buses can serve as a lifeline, especially to the elderly, the young and the disabled. Greens have called for the cap on fares to be permanent, not just for three months over the winter. They say diverting £27bn away from road building could pay for huge improvements to public transport services.”

Cllr Sharp added: “Affordable bus services, along with other public transport and active travel, is the only way to tackle the interlinked crises of toxic air pollution, traffic congestion, the cost of living and a reliance on fossil fuels playing a central role in climate breakdown.”

