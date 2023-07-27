Audrey and George, who celebrate their birthdays on July 15 and July 17 respectively were joined by fellow residents for an afternoon of music and a specially-baked ‘104’ birthday cake to celebrate the milestone. Staff also made sure to play their favourite songs: ‘Born Under a Wanderin Star’ for George and ‘You Are My Sunshine’ for Audrey.

Audrey was born near Lincolnshire on July 15, 1919. She drove an ambulance during the war while her husband fought in the army, and afterwards became a councillor in Cheshire. She married her husband in the church opposite her house in 1942 and, together they had three children. Her husband took early retirement in 1972 and they moved to West Wittering, where Audrey has lived ever since. She has grandchildren, great grandchildren, and speaks fluent French. Asked to give advice to her younger self, she said: “Stay cheerful and always have a song in your heart.

Have you read?

Staff at Church Farm Bupa Care Home with Audrey. Photo: Church Farm Bupa Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George was born two days later, on July 17 in Westbourne near Chichester. He joined the Territorial Army and enlisted in the regular Army at the beginning of the Second World War, later working at a bakehouse in Emsworth. He married his wife Vera and had two sons. When he retired, he developed a love of gardening and walking. He is regularly visited by his grandsons. He said the secret to a long, happy life is to “get on with all the people you meet.”

Doreen Saunders, Care Home Manager at Church Farm, commented: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate these milestones with Audrey and George. They are a pair with buckets of character and bring many smiles to everyone at Church Farm. The team here did a great job of organising a lovely party, and I think it’s safe to say we made their 104th birthdays one to remember.”