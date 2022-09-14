Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chichester Cathedral to host daily prayers of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth

Chichester Cathedral is hosting daily prayers of remembrance during the period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

By Sam Pole
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:35 pm
Chichester Cathedral is hosting daily prayers of remembrance during the period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Chichester Cathedral is hosting daily prayers of remembrance during the period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Chichester Cathedral will be open daily for prayer and reflection 9am to 7pm during the period of mourning.

The Cathedral also released a prayer to commemorate Her Majesty’s service.

A special service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Saturday 17 and Sunday September 18, led by the Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Stephen Waine.

Elizabeth IIQueenHer Majesty