Chichester Cathedral to host daily prayers of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth

Chichester Cathedral will be open daily for prayer and reflection 9am to 7pm during the period of mourning.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A special service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Saturday 17 and Sunday September 18, led by the Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Stephen Waine.