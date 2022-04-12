Chichester charity CancerWise opens bright new 'haven' in centre relocation

CancerWise's bright new centre is situated in Dukes Court and provides a haven to those needing help, support and advice.

The centre is for anyone and everyone affected by cancer, as the charity knows receiving a diagnosis is a very difficult, stressful and emotional time — for not only the patient but also those around them.

Emma Neno, fundraising manager at CancerWise, said: "We hope people will spend time here getting the support they need from our services.

CancerWise's new centre in Chichester.

"The new centre is accessible for all and is a welcoming, calm and relaxing space where people will find comfort and a friendly listening ear. The kettle is always on if you just want to pop in to have some time to yourself away from home or hospital.

"It is a lot more spacious than our old centre which in time will enable us to deliver more services and in turn help more people."

Face to face services are back with more planned to restart soon. See details below:

What’s on at CancerWise:

Yoga Wednesdays: 10.00am - 11.00am

May 9;

June 8;

July 6.

Qi Gong Wednesdays: 3.00pm - 4.00pm

April 27;

May 11;

May 25;

June 8;

June 22.

Stoma Support Group

Second Monday of every month: 10.30am - 12.00pm

April 11;

May 9;

June 13;

July 11;

August 8.

Lung Support Group

Second Thursday of every month: 11.00am - 12.30pm

April 14;

May 12;

June 9;

July 7;

August 4.

Breast Support Group

Third Monday of every month: 11.00 am - 12.30 pm

May 16;

June 20;

July 18;

August 15.

Art Group Alternate Tuesdays: 10.00 am - 12.00pm

To book counselling or complementary therapy sessions, get in touch by emailing: [email protected] or calling: 01243 778516.