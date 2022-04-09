The Chichester Ship Canal Trust celebrated the anniversary of the city's iconic feature with a grand event filled with entertainment, live music, historical re-enactments and boat displays.

Alison Golt, a member of the Project Team, said: "The first opening featured bands playing, cannons firing and large crowds cheering – although it didn’t exactly go according to plan, as a procession of canal boats ran aground.

"We’re hoping for a slightly smoother occasion, and while we’ve got some elements to mirror the historical event, we’re also looking forward to the future of the canal."

The canal was formally opened on April 9, 1822, and has remained an important part of Chichester's history.

Today, residents flocked to the canal to take part in the festivities, and to find out more about Chichester's heritage.

The day began with speeches from the High Sheriff of West Sussex Neil Hart, and BBC Radio Two news presenter and 'canalcaholic' Adam Porter.

Live music from the Duck Pond Sailors, South Downs Folk Group and Ukes of Wallington entertained crowds throughout the day.

Re-enactors the Fort Cumberland Guard gave a musketry display and firing, while Victorian Strollers helped to honour the city's history and posed for pictures with fascinated residents.

There was also a series of water-based displays, featuring radio-controlled boats. The end of the celebrations were marked with a flotilla parade of trip boats and tugs, as well as paddleboarders, kayakers and canoeists.

The celebrations continue throughout the year during the trust's season of anniversary events. Find out more here.

