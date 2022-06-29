Models will showcase a selection of garments and accesories from leading high street brands which will be available to buy after the show at a 50 per cent discount or more.

The clothes will be available in a range of sizes and styles that keep up with the latest fashion trends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be food and drinks available, as well as a raffle with great prizes to be won.

Charity Stonepillow is hosting a fashion show fundraising event.

Doors open at 6pm when guests can settle into their seats with something to eat and drink, before the show begins at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be purchased by emailing: [email protected] or calling: 01243 537 934.

The event will take place at Chichester Rugby Club, Oaklands Park, Chichester, PO19 6BB.

Stonepillow provides services to support the homeless and rough sleepers in Arun and Chichester.

For more information, visit: www.stonepillow.org.uk/stonepillow-ladies-fashion-show/